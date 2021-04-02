Guider (GDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,093.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $29,523.84 and $1,093.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00051234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,222.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.37 or 0.00646069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027909 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.