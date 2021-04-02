Guider (GDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $559.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 31.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Guider has a market cap of $35,331.49 and $559.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded up 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 778% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00676303 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00028910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

