Gulden Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $37,831.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.85 or 0.00348072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 116.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 539,935,573 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

