GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.47 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $72.14 million and $15.47 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001510 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,117,660 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

