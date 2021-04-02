Hacken Token Market Capitalization Reaches $74.22 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 57% higher against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $74.22 million and $427,284.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,202,887 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

