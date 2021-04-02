Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the February 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 377,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAE opened at $112.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

