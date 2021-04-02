Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Haier Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRSHF opened at $4.01 on Friday. Haier Smart Home has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company provides refrigerators, freezers, cabinets for drinks, air conditioners, washing machines and heaters, televisions, and integrated kitchen cabinets; electric kitchenware, such as exhaust fans, cooking utensils, sterilizing cabinets, baking ovens, microwave ovens, steamers, and dishwashers, etc; and small scale electrical household appliances, including coffee machines, toasters, blenders/juicers/hand-mixers, cup warmers, and electric water heaters, etc.

