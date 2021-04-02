Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

