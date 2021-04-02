Handshake Trading 87.3% Higher Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 87.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $219.95 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,474.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.19 or 0.03467335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.23 or 0.00348427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $589.95 or 0.00991934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.74 or 0.00416540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.73 or 0.00428299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00288041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00025257 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 366,363,755 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

