Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 25,750,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.37. 7,040,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

