Hanmi Financial Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136,988 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

