HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

