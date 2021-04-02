HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $2.17 on Top Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.90 million and approximately $22.61 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00003665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00283053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.53 or 0.00756499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010216 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

