Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $166.80 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00052609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,161% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00670119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028150 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,981,396,117 coins and its circulating supply is 9,388,440,117 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.