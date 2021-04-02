Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 1,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various omni-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

