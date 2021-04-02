Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $284.97 or 0.00480646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $149.19 million and $4.28 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001951 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 550,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,521 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

