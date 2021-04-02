Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,153 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.53% of Hasbro worth $68,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,832,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,379,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $50,807,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after buying an additional 345,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.46. The company had a trading volume of 878,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,492. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

