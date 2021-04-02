HashCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 140.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HashCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $285,612.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,124.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00671879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028240 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

