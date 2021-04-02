Hashgard Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 238.7% higher against the dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,081.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.32 or 0.00661889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028177 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

