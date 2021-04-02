Hathor (HTR) Reaches Market Cap of $266.91 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002473 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $266.91 million and $3.05 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00281475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.32 or 0.00741197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

