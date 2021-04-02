Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $224.71 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $224.71 million and $1.17 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $15.85 or 0.00026792 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,172.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,103.44 or 0.03554774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.01 or 0.00349837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.12 or 0.00983772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.34 or 0.00412922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.99 or 0.00429234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.00290276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,173,804 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

