Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

