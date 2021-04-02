HBT Financial, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

HBT stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $470.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

