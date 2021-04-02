Head-To-Head Analysis: Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) vs. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nielsen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Nielsen has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nielsen and MOGU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 0 4 6 0 2.60 MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nielsen currently has a consensus target price of $23.18, suggesting a potential downside of 8.48%. MOGU has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.00%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than Nielsen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nielsen and MOGU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.50 billion 1.39 -$415.00 million $1.69 14.99 MOGU $117.97 million 1.63 -$314.04 million N/A N/A

MOGU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nielsen.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen -2.38% 22.28% 3.45% MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82%

Summary

Nielsen beats MOGU on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

