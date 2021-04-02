Head-To-Head Review: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) vs. New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs -3.38% -2.69% -0.35% New Age Metals N/A -22.71% -22.21%

67.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and New Age Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 4.87 $292.80 million $1.12 17.34 New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cleveland-Cliffs and New Age Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 1 4 0 2.80 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus target price of $17.14, indicating a potential downside of 11.75%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 4.54, suggesting that its stock price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats New Age Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Pacific North West Capital Corp. and changed its name to New Age Metals Inc. in February 2017. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

