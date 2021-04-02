HealthEquity Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,122 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the average daily volume of 122 put options.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,362.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.