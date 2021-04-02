Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.04.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

