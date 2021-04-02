Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $228.16 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $228.16 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00264211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002935 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00022270 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00017068 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,686,899 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

