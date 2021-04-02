Hedget Price Hits $10.17 on Top Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Hedget has a total market cap of $17.81 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 37.8% against the dollar. One Hedget token can now be bought for about $10.17 or 0.00016964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00066518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.93 or 0.00311929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.42 or 0.00754948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00089828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00029975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

Hedget Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

