Hegic Trading Up 5.5% This Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Hegic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $108.16 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hegic has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00074275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00280545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.09 or 0.00791280 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00088904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Hegic Token Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 tokens. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

Buying and Selling Hegic

