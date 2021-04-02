HEIDI (HDI) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, HEIDI has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEIDI coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. HEIDI has a total market cap of $1,346.64 and approximately $293.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.