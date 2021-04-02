HEIDI Market Cap Achieves $1,469.61 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $1,469.61 and approximately $33.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.