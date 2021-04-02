Helex (HLX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,580.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Helex has a market capitalization of $85,827.48 and approximately $3,580.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helex has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Helex coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 765.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00669540 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Helex (HLX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helex’s official website is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

