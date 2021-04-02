Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $363.37

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 363.37 ($4.75) and traded as high as GBX 424.50 ($5.55). Helical shares last traded at GBX 414.50 ($5.42), with a volume of 74,354 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 392.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 363.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £500.84 million and a PE ratio of 36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

