Helium Price Hits $13.16 on Major Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Helium has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $73.83 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium token can now be purchased for $13.16 or 0.00022120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00048477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00284756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,915.72 or 0.03220575 BTC.

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,810,774 tokens. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

