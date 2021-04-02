Helix Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Helix has a market cap of $249,522.53 and $4.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helix has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00040173 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003022 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

