Hellenic Coin (HNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $259,943.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00004096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $169.76 million and approximately $259,943.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.06 or 0.00357669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000879 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002377 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

