Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Cap Hits $49.56 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00003154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $49.56 million and $4.71 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00066697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00295198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.10 or 0.00773245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089980 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,519,777 coins.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars.

