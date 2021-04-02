Helpico (HELP) Market Cap Hits $493.36

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 58.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $493.36 and $2.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00073615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00286910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.84 or 0.00820478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010253 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

