Helpico (HELP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 85.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $492.97 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helpico has traded up 292.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00064424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.00323554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.66 or 0.00751030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00089757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00048228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

