Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

HMTV stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.04 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.