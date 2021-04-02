Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Up 59.3% in March

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CBDHF opened at $1.99 on Friday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile
