Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 971,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,320. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $731.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

