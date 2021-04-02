HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0463 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and $1.84 million worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 210.3% higher against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00052842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,141.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.32 or 0.00659535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028000 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

