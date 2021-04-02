HeroNode (HER) Hits Market Capitalization of $348,957.89

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 94.7% higher against the dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $348,957.89 and $54.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00051234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,222.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.37 or 0.00646069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027909 BTC.

About HeroNode

HER is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

