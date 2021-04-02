HeroNode (HER) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 55.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. HeroNode has a total market cap of $193,696.33 and $112.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 778% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00676303 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00028910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HER is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

