Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.45

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.45 and traded as high as C$17.25. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) shares last traded at C$16.97, with a volume of 44,800 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRX. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.45. The stock has a market cap of C$617.40 million and a P/E ratio of -10.13.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$150.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.8416474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

