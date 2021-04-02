Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in March

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIBRF opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Hibernia REIT has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

