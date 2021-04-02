HollyFrontier Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,276 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,157% compared to the average daily volume of 181 put options.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HFC. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

