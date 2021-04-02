Holo Achieves Market Cap of $3.42 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Holo has a total market capitalization of $3.42 billion and approximately $988.26 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 154% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 887.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.21 or 0.00662458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

